David Rudisha Plunges into Politics, To Vie for Kilgoris MP Seat

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 15: David Lekuta Rudisha of Kenya runs on his way to winning the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria and bronze medalist Clayton Murphy of the United States in the Men's 800m final on Day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Courtesy]

World record holder over 800m David Rudisha will vie for Kilgoris MP in the August general elections.

“David Rudisha to vie for the Kilgoris Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.”

The two-time world champion hanged up his boots after a blissful career cut short by a nagging injury.

Rudisha follows in the footsteps of former Boston marathon winner Wesley Korir who served as Cherangany MP from 2013-17 on an independent ticket.

Other sports men have also delved in the murky waters of politics and will be gunning for elective posts in the elections set for 9 August 2022.

Former Harambee Stars and Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga will for the second time challenge for Kibra MP.

