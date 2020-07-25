David Ndii Ranked Number 22 In The Top 100 Economists In The World

Former chief strategist for National Super Alliance (NASA) David Ndii has been ranked among the most influential economists online.

The chairman of Zimele Asset Management Company was ranked number 22 by Richtopia.

The list, as explained by Richtopia, is solely based on social influence and not on net worth.

For one to make the list, they need to have a consistent digital presence.

“Many incredible economists are not active online, and as much as it would have been an absolute pleasure to include them, this is a list of people who have an influence on the web, with a click of a button, even if it means at 2 am with a Tweet,” Richtopia explained.

Ndii is vocal on social media and is a big critic of the ruling government that is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Here are some of the congratulatory messages:

@DavidNdii congratulations David Ndii, you're #22 on the Top 100 Most Influential Economists this year https://t.co/u9lzLrCtsU via @Richtopia — Derin Cag (@DerinCag) July 24, 2020

Congratulations @DavidNdii I for one heartily applaud your insight,knowledge,influence and immense competence…you deserve the recognition…DO NOT TIRE — Judy Khanyola (@Judyngelek) July 25, 2020

Congratulations @DavidNdii for the recognition. It's such a big shame that it will take the GoK 1000 years to wake up to this reality & bring such minds like yours on board to improve our economy. — James Kariuki (@kariuki_kiura) July 24, 2020

Makofi ya pongezi kwa gwiji wetu! — Joni Priest (@snave_johnz) July 25, 2020

Well deserved congrats @DavidNdii — Tom Mboya (@TomMboya) July 25, 2020

So RichTopia published their Top 100 (2020) Economists according to their policy influence and only 2 Africans made the list, with our very own @DavidNdii the only one practising in Africa – https://t.co/j83HJ7DHMJ via @richtopia — Bironga O'Makori🇰🇪 (@chadbironga) July 25, 2020

Ndii is the only economist on the list who practices in Africa.

Most of his competitors are from the USA.

