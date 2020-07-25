in NEWS

David Ndii Ranked Number 22 In The Top 100 Economists In The World

179 Views

Former chief strategist for National Super Alliance (NASA) David Ndii has been ranked among the most influential economists online.

The chairman of Zimele Asset Management Company was ranked number 22 by Richtopia.

The list, as explained by Richtopia, is solely based on social influence and not on net worth.

For one to make the list, they need to have a consistent digital presence.

“Many incredible economists are not active online, and as much as it would have been an absolute pleasure to include them, this is a list of people who have an influence on the web, with a click of a button, even if it means at 2 am with a Tweet,” Richtopia explained.

Ndii is vocal on social media and is a big critic of the ruling government that is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Here are some of the congratulatory messages:

Ndii is the only economist on the list who practices in Africa.

Most of his competitors are from the USA.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Harambee Stars Prospect Tyler Onyango Signs For Premier League Side Everton