Presidential Candidate David Mwaure Demands For More Security

Presidential candidate of the Agano Party David Mwaure has requested for more security personnel for his campaign.

In a letter to the National Police Service, the party stated that they want their presidential candidate to have better security as he is the only one vowing to fight corruption.

“Our presidential candidate is even naming names. They are going for the big fish. Corruption fights back,” the letter signed by Acting Secretary General Josiah Nyamu reads in part.

The party also questioned the policy rules for providing protection to presidential candidates and their running mates.

“Are these provided for in the law? If so, can we have them but not in the bravado we see with our competitors,” Mr Nyamu continues.

He wondered why other candidates had security, police cars, escort cars, and helicopters, and if the security was paid for with taxpayer money.

“Was it approved by the parliament? Does Kenya Revenue Authority and other government agencies know about these (helicopters and snipers)?” he poses.

Mwaure and his running mate Ruth Mucheru have stated that the lack of enough security will not deter them from fighting corruption.

“Our presidential candidate does not plan to relent on this main agenda; fight and eradicate corruption. He needs very critical and enhanced security,” he adds.

As of June 8, the government said that presidential candidates were protected by at least ten armed police officers.

Two officers will be on duty 24 hours a day, divided into two shifts, in their city and rural houses. This also applies to their running mates.

Anytime the candidates and their running mates are out campaigning, a squad of at least five cops will guard them.

The team will be led by an inspector who will be required to always communicate with commanders of every location they will be visiting for security reasons.

