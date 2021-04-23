David Murathe Reveals His Role In Ksh4 Billion Kemsa Tender Awarded To Kilig Ltd

Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe has revealed his role in Kilig Ltd, a company that was awarded a Ksh4 billion tender by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

Murathe, who was expected to appear before the parliamentary public investment committee yesterday sent an affidavit explaining his role in the company.

According to the affidavit, Murathe said he has never served as a director, shareholder, or beneficial owner of Kilig Ltd.

Instead, he said that he was asked to be Kilig Limited’s bank account signatory, a role he ceased holding on August 5, 2020, after Kemsa canceled a commitment letter to Kilig for the supply of PPEs.

Murathe had been summoned alongside former Kilig limited director Wilibroad Gachoka, and Entec technology director Chen Chao.

He says his role was to ensure that Entec Technology Limited, the supplier of the PPE kits, would be paid once Kemsa completed the procurement process.

On his side, Mr June Chao, said he was approached by Gachoka and Ivy Onyango with a commitment letter from Kemsa for the supply of 450,000 PPEs. His company’s role was to source for PPEs from China.

They struck an agreement to open an escrow account that would receive payments from Kemsa. However, the bank did not offer escrow account services, hence the two companies agreed to open an account under Kilig limited, with Chao and Murathe as mandatory signatories.

In his affidavit, Gachoka said he resigned as a director of Kilig Limited on April 17, 2020, and transferred his shares, along with his partner Zhu Jinping’s share, to Collins Bush Wanjala,

