Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Hero David Majak Secures Move To Sweden

The hero of the second edition of the Safaricom sponsored Chapa Dimba tournament David Majak has secured a six-month loan move to Swedish side Kalmar FF.

Majak,21, has been a hit in the Kenyan Premier League since Kakamega Homeboyz scouted him, thanks to his prowess during the 2018 Safaricom Chapa Dimba.

He has turned out for Mount Kenya and Lately the 2020-21 KPL run-away leaders Tusker FC.

Majak, a South Sudanese, who partly grew up in Kakuma Refugee Camp in the Rift Valley, was both the regional and national Most Valuable Player during the edition with Kapenguria Heroes.

He never thought playing football in Kakuma for fun would amount to anything.

“I actually began playing for leisure. In Kakuma we would form small teams and kick around a ball just for fun.

“I never thought it would amount to anything. When we left Sudan to move to Kakuma, I joined a team called D3. That was the first team I remember playing in. Later at Cherwoyet Boys High School, I joined Kapenguria Heroes. I started out as a goalkeeper but later became a striker. I am more comfortable in that position.”

