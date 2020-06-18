‘It Was My Fault” David Luiz Takes Responsibility For Arsenal Obliteration

Arsenal defender David Luiz has taken responsibility for the team’s 3-0 demolition away to Manchester City on Premier League’s return Wednesday night.

Luiz, who came on as a first-half substitute, failed to clear the ball just before half-time and Raheem Sterling fired in City’s opener.

The defender was then sent off after pulling back Riyad Mahrez in the second half to give away a penalty, which Kevin de Bruyne coolly slotted in for City’s second.

Phil Foden sealed the obliteration with the third a minute into the added time.

“It’s not the teams fault, it was my fault,” said the Brazilian after the game, adding that he wants to stay at the club and Mikel Arteta ‘wants me to stay’.

"It's not the teams fault, it was my fault." David Luiz accepted responsibility for Arsenal's defeat at Manchester City, adding that he wants to stay at the club and Mikel Arteta 'wants me to stay'. Arsenal fans – should he stay or should he go? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Z9sPQfEq6b — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told his side must “delete the result” from their memories.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu