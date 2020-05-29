COVID-19: Date Set For Football Return In Tanzania

Ligi Kuu, Tanzania’s top flight is set to resume on June 13, the league’s management body has announced.

Mechi za Ligi Kuu ya Vodacom msimu wa 2019/2020 zitaendelea kuchezwa kuanzia Juni 13, 2020. Ratiba itatangazwa Jumapili Mei 31. Almasi Kasongo, CEO – TPLB@Tanfootball @VodacomTanzania @azamtvtz @KCBBankTZ @tplboard — Tanzania Premier League Board (@tplboard) May 28, 2020

Like most leagues around the globe, Ligi Kuu was suspended in March to help curb spread of the COVID-19 amongst fans.

But the government has since started easing restrictions and recently announced sporting activities will restart as from next month.

Tanzania stopped announcing COVID-19 cases with President John Magufuli maintaining they are winning the war with the help of God.

Defending Ligi Kuu champions Simba SC, who were leading the log before the suspension, have commenced group training.

Apart from Ligi Kuu, English Premier League also announced Thursday they will resume action June 17, with two fixtures already announced.

In Germany, Bundesliga led the world in resuming competitive sports and have so far played three rounds.

No other country apart from Tanzania has announced resumption of league football with most cancelling their seasons.

So far 16 leagues have been abandoned across Africa including Kenya, who declared Gor Mahia champions.

