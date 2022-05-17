in NEWS

Daring Robbery Caught On Camera In Kisumu CBD Shocks Netizens

Kisumu robbery
Kisumu robbery incident

A video making rounds online that captured a daring robbery incident in Kisumu CBD has shocked netizens.

In the video shared by Seth Olale, a young man is captured entering a restaurant filled with tourists and making away with two phones at the speed of lightning.

The customers in the restaurant then attempt to go after him with no success.

The incident shocked netizens with a good number wondering why there is no security at the premises. Others called on netizens to excise caution while visiting a public place and keep their valuables close.

Notably, Kisumu is currently hosting the 2022 Africities Summit with guests from different parts of the world gracing the event.

” Kisumu is generally a safe and easy city. This hardly happens but with Afri Cities here with us, thieves are coming from all parts of the country. Kindly assist the guests secure their valuables by being alert, this includes utilizing safes or the front office desk at Hotels since most premises have also hired part-time employees,” Tuli Tuli, an MCA aspirant in Kisumu wrote.

Here are more reactions:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

