Wamunyinyi’s DAP-K Party Endorses Rift Valley Police Boss Natembeya for Trans Nzoia Governor

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyiniy’s DAP-K Party has endorsed Rift Valley Regional Police Commander George Natembeya for Trans Nzoia Governor in the 2022 elections.

Through a press conference held in the Western region, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) unveiled Natembeya as the party’s candidate for the Governorship position.

Defense CS, Eugene Wamalwa described Natembeya as a very capable man for the job adding that he will clinch the seat.

“Miaka kumi tulikua tumekwama kwa matope ya FORD Kenya, yule anaenda kutukwamua sio mwingine ni nani?” Wamalwa posed.

Natembeya joins the list of public servants who are eyeing political seats in 2022.

In February last year, former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino announced that he would be seeking the Siaya Governorship under the ODM ticket.

Announcing his intentions, Owino disclosed that he would retire from the National Politics in December and focus on clinching the Siaya County boss seat.

Speaking to Mayienga FM, the political science and communications graduate said he understood Kenya’s political landscape and is competent enough to seek office.

I studied political science and communications at university and so I understand what politics is. I will ensure that sustainable projects like water projects are initiated for the benefit of our people. With my tenure, I will transform Siaya to be the best county because I have the brains to do so," Owino told the publication. Governor Cornel Rasanga's tenure comes to an end this year after serving for two terms.

