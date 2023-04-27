Lawyer Danstan Omari Demands Sh11 Million in Damages from MP Ichung’wa Over Defamatory Tweet

Lawyer Danstan Omari has sued Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa for allegedly publishing a damaging tweet.

Omari had earlier written a demand letter to the Majority leader in the National Assembly demanding that he retracts and apologizes in a week.

The MP is accused of claiming that Omari frequents the infamous Koinange Street.

“Phew! At least am known in Kikuyu by my people unlike the fake media-based liar only known along Koinange Street,” Ichung’wa is said to have tweeted.

Now, the lawyer wants the legislator to pay him Sh11 million in damages for both general and aggravated damages he has suffered as a result of that tweet.

Through his lawyer Brian Mabeya, Omari has claimed that the tweet was published in an attempt to spite him.

“He published the said offensive and defamatory tweet out of malevolence and spite and without justifiable cause thereby discrediting the good way and the reputation of the plaintiff,” court papers show.

Further, the lawyer stated that the defamatory tweet was understood to mean that he is an immoral person who keeps the company of sex workers.

Omari also contended that the tweet was also intended to cause him psychological distress, embarrassment, and suffering by violating his right to dignity and causing him loss and harm.

The lawyer also said in court documents that he has suffered significant harm to his reputation and character.

Omari wants Ichung’wa to be barred from publishing or causing the publication of any more statements that are defamatory to him.

