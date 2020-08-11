Ex Garsen MP Danson Mungatana Arrested In Nairobi

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana has been arrested in Nairobi.

The ex lawmaker is said to have been apprehended at Sagret Hotel for obtaining money by false pretences.

According to the Nation, Mungatana has been taken to Nairobi Area Police Station.

Not new to controversy, the former assistant minister was in April 2019 arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers for allegedly stealing Sh51.5 million from Kilifi County coffers.

He was linked to the scam by a businesswoman who accused him of using her company to irregularly receive Sh91 million from the Kilifi County government.

He was arrested alongside six Kilifi County officials and two business persons whose companies did not deliver goods to the county.

The companies were: Daima One Enterprises, Zohal Services Limited, Makegra Supplies Limited, Kilingi Investments Company Limited, Leadership Edge Associated Limited and Johazi Investment Company.

Investigations showed that the Local Service Orders (LSO) used were fake and did not originate from the county government.

The suspects faced charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering false documents and dealing with proceeds of crime.

Mungatana was released on a Sh3 million cash bail after entering a not guilty plea.

More follows

