Former KPA MD Daniel Manduku Shelves Kisii Gubernatorial Ambitions, to Run for MP Seat Instead

Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku has shelved plans to vie for the Kisii County Governor seat in the 2022 General Election.

Citing clan politics, Manduku now says he will vie for the Nyaribari Masaba Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming polls.

In a recent video seen by this writer, Manduku is seen addressing Nyaribari Masaba constituents before declaring interest in the seat currently held by Ezekiel Machogu Ombaki.

Machogu and Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri have declared interest in the Kisii gubernatorial seat.

Manduku is heard telling the residents that he shelved his ambitions for the seat since he comes from the same clan as the two leaders.

“I had expressed interest in the governor seat, but if the three of us go to the ballot we will fail,” said Manduku.

“I am asking for your support in my bid to parliament next year.”

Manduku had announced that he would vie for the governor seat back in January.

The current holder of the office, Governor James Ongwae, will complete his two terms next year.

Manduku plunged into politics after resigning from KPA last year following graft allegations leveled against him.

He was charged six months later with graft in a Ksh928 million scandal.

In November last year, Manduku was charged afresh alongside former Works officer Juma Fadhili, who was accused of abusing his office for knowingly and unlawfully preparing work evaluation certificates that were erroneous.

The two, according to court papers, misappropriated Ksh678 million meant for repair and maintenance in the KPA annual budget for 2018-2019 financial year.

The paperwork prepared by Fadhili is said to have led to an overpayment of Ksh244 million to contractors between May 16, 2019 and August 16, 2019.

The two are also accused of engaging in a concrete barriers works project at a cost of Ksh1.4 billion without an approved budget or procurement plan.

Manduku and Fadhili pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on previous bond terms of Ksh12 million.

