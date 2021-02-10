in TECH

Daniel Kiprono Appointed Portland Cement MD In An Acting Capacity

East African Portland Cement Company , edwin kinyua
East African Portland Cement Company plant in Athi River. /FILE

The Board of Directors of the East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) has appointed Daniel Kiprono as the Acting Managing Director of the Company with effect from February 8, 2021.

Kiprono replaces Mt Stephen Nthei who has held the position in an acting capacity since May 2019.

Daniel Kiprono joined the EAPCC in August 2000 and has served In various roles including as Financial Accountant, Internal Auditor, Procurement Manager, Senior Internal Auditor and currently Head of Internal Audit.

He previously worked at the National Irrigation Board where he rose to become the Chief Accountant.

He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Bachelor of Commerce Degree.

He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member in good standing of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

