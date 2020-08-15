Ex-NFL Player Daniel Adongo’s Family To The Rescue After Disturbing Video Surfaced Online

Former American National Football League (NFL) player Daniel Adongo’s story is the classic tale of “from grace to grass”.

Nobody knew of his whereabouts after the Indiana Colts Franchise dropped him in 2015 following two domestic violence complaints from a female only identified as Hadley.

The athlete only resurfaced two days ago after a video found its way on the interwebs.

The once glorified rugby player appeared out of touch with reality and what others assumed was excessive use of drugs.

Remember your rugby hunk Daniel Adongo? He got into drugs and some weird beliefs. This is him currently. Homeless and broke. Sad!!

His father, Joseph who spoke with Nation Sport, asked Kenyans to go easy on his son.

“Whether Dan is in trouble is neither here nor there, but I want to tell his fans and Kenyans that his family is doing everything to put things under control,” he said.

Dan, he added, was going through what most celebrities go through when they fail to handle the pressure that comes with their new found status.

“Most slump into depression hence need help. Dan’s situation needs sobriety and calmness,” he averred.

Joseph pleaded with the media to allow the family handle the matter without pushing Dan into depression.

He also stated that he is in constant contact with the former rugby player and the family is working on rescuing him.

“Let us wish him success and the best in days to come as we handle the situation. We are in touch daily and I can assure you all is well.”

In June 2020 Adongo posted a picture of a fraud case he had filed against his mother, a letter from IRS of an owed tax totaling to Ksh460,000, and a bible quote (Matthew 10:21).

From this time, it was evident that life of Adongo, who was once anticipated to be the best linebacker, was amiss.

Four days ago, he posted screenshot of his communication with his mother and a video that left tongues wagging. In the conversation, he was asking for money from his mother, hurling unprintable insults against her.

On June 25, Adongo in a Facebook post insinuated that he had been sent to a mental facility for three years after his lover framed him.

