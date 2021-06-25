in SPORTS

Dangerous Spectator Behaviour Mars Day One Of Safari Rally

Safari Rally was removed from the world calendar partly due to security concerns around spectators.

On Thursday, after a 19-year lull and intense lobbying, the event returned on Kenyan soil to pulpable excitement.

However, it seems risky behaviour by a section of fans is till a threat to the future of the only Africa meet.

Twelve drivers missed the Super Special stage at Kasarani on day one as fans blocked their way and were awarded bogey time as compensation.

According to journalist Saddique Shaaban, the police blamed “lack of manpower” for inability to contain the over enthusiastic crowd.

 

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

