Dangerous Spectator Behaviour Mars Day One Of Safari Rally

Safari Rally was removed from the world calendar partly due to security concerns around spectators.

On Thursday, after a 19-year lull and intense lobbying, the event returned on Kenyan soil to pulpable excitement.

However, it seems risky behaviour by a section of fans is till a threat to the future of the only Africa meet.

Twelve drivers missed the Super Special stage at Kasarani on day one as fans blocked their way and were awarded bogey time as compensation.

According to journalist Saddique Shaaban, the police blamed “lack of manpower” for inability to contain the over enthusiastic crowd.

The first adverse report from the #SafariRallyKenya Clerk of Course. Damning. 12 cars were prevented from rallying SS1 #Kasarani by rowdy fans and the crew were given a bogey time as compensation, in line with force majeure regulations. pic.twitter.com/8taOpb1uBl — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) June 24, 2021

