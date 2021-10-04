Dandora-based Detectives Gun Down Thug Busted Robbing Woman at Gun-point

A robbery suspect was on Sunday morning killed in Nairobi after his gang was caught by police terrorising city residents.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the gang of three was robbing residents of their valuables at gunpoint.

In the early morning incident, detectives received a distress call through DCI’s hotline as the thugs staged a robbery in Harmony area.

“The call was actioned to our Dandora based sleuths who responded on time, just as the thugs were attacking a woman who was headed home,” DCI said on Twitter.

The cornered criminals whose party had just been ruined, opened fire towards the fast advancing officers as they fled the scene.

The deceased was shot in the fierce shootout that ensued. His accomplices, who dived into a sewer channel, escaped towards Njiru area with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are pursuing the suspects who are still at large.

Police said they could not identify the deceased as he had no identification documents at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the woman, who had been attacked by the thugs, was escorted home by the officers.

DCI said the woman did not suffer any injuries.

The scene was visited by top DCI & police commanders from Buruburu police division and was processed by crime scene detectives.

