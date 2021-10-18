in SPORTS

Norwich Goalkeeper Dan Barden Diagnosed With Cancer

Norwich City Goalkeeper Dan Barden Diagnosed with Cancer. [Courtesy]

Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 20-year-old Welshman is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston and will be taking a break from football.

He has had follow-up tests and will be closely monitored during his treatment programme.

“The initial diagnosis was a real shock for me, but the positive thing is that we’ve caught it early,” Barden told the Norwich website.

“The prognosis and next steps have all been positive. I’m optimistic and have a positive mindset. I’m confident that I’ll be able to beat it and that I’ll be back out there doing what I love soon.”

Barden, a Wales Under-21 international, made four first-appearances for Norwich last season and has appeared once for Livingston in 2021-22.

“It has been a very difficult and challenging period but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks,” he added.

“I can’t thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

“The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me.”

CancerDan BardenNorwich City

