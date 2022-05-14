Damain McGrath Unveiled As New Shujaa Coach

Damain McGrath has been unveiled as the new Shujaa coach this morning.

The 64-year-old Briton signed a two-year contract and will be stepping in for Innocent Simiyu who was shown the door after a string of poor performances.

“Shujaa have such a fabulous reputation around the world of rugby,it is such an exciting team with lots of talent & potential,when the opportunity came,I grabbed it with both hands,” Damain said.

He has coached among others Germany, Canada and Samoa rugby sevens teams.

Read: USA 17-19 Kenya: Good Start For Shujaa In Vancouver

Mcgrath will be assisted by Kevin Wambua who will offer seamless transitioning for the team ahead of the Toulouse and London Sevens tournament later this month.

Also returning to the technical bench is strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani.

McGrath faces a race against time ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July as well as the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...