Daily Nation Apologizes For Linking Mitchell Cotts To KPA Tender Scam

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has apologized to the public and the owners of Mitchell Cotts for linking the company to the Moi Family in a multibillion scandal by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

In an apology published in the Daily Nation, NMG says that it was misled by the registrar of companies, who returned false results of the company search.

“It has been brought to our attention that the Registrar of Companies has since confirmed that the results of the search relating to Mitchell Colts limited were incorrect and issued in error. The purported Mitchell Colts Limited has no link whatsoever with Mitchell Colts Kenya Limited, a respected freight company which a member of the First Chartered Securities group,” said NMG.

“We apologize to the directors and shareholders or Mitchell Colts Kenya Limited and to our readers for any injury embarrassment or inconvenience occasioned by the erroneous publications.”

In the article published on January 3, 2020, Nation alleged that Mitchell Cotts was linked to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and retired President Daniel arap Moi’s aide Joshua Kulei.

The company was awarded a tender to construct peripheral cargo storage facilities on behalf of KPA next to the Nairobi Inland Container Deport (ICD).

The peripheral cargo storage facilities were meant to store cargo which had overstayed at the ICD, reported to be a total of over 30,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers at that time.

Despite not being among the 30 companies that tendered for the contracts, Mitchell Cotts won the tender alongside Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal, a company linked to little known Mr John Katiku. It is however believed that the company is owned by senior politicians.

Several senior KPA managers, including embattled MD Daniel Manduku, and KRA Commissioner for Customs Kevin Safari have been questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over the same, and could be charged soon.

