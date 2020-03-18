Dafton Mwitiki Was Under Pressure To Deliver on a Deal Before He Went Missing – Kin

Missing businessman Dafton Mwitiki was under pressure to deliver on an unspecified deal the day he went missing, his brother Victor Mwitiki has said.

Speaking to the Nation, Victor said that his brother went to pick his two children from school on the material day, and was in a haste as he wanted to close on a certain business deal the same day.

“First he was agitated after being delayed at a school where he had gone to pick his two children. Secondly, he was agitated because he was under a strict deadline in a certain business deal that he had not delivered on and it was like he was under pressure,” said Victor.

Read: Steve Mbogo’s Ally Dafton Mwitiki Goes Missing, His Car Found Abandoned Near Recce Squad Headquarters

It is not yet clear what kind of deal he was under pressure to close, away from hospitality industry and tourism. His brother revealed that he co-owns a restaurant in Nairobi together with a Chinese national.

“Dafton owns a restaurant together with a Chinese national in Galana Plaza in Kilimani. He also owns a tour and travel company known as Beyond the World,” he says.

Whether the deal was about the two ventures or personal, it is not yet clear.

Mwitiki is reported to have gone missing on Wednesday March 11, and his car, a Land Rover registration number KCK 997C found dumped at Ruiru adjacent to the Recce Squad headquarters.

Mwitiki’s mobile phone was switched off in Roysambu along the Thika Superhighway at around 11:46pm on March 11, according to detectives.

Read: DCI Raids Steve Mbogo’s Residence in Karen and Recovers Vehicle After Robert Alai’s Exposé

Mwitiki shot to limelight in January last year during the Dusit D2 terror attack when he posed for photos carrying a Derya-Anakon 12 gauge shotgun in the company of controversial politician Steve Mbogo.

Reports indicate that his vehicle was captured by CCTV cameras along Thika Superhighway being driven by someone else, who then dumped it at Ruiru adjacent to the Recce Squad headquarters with doors wide open.

His documents and mobile phones were also missing in his vehicles. Only his driving licence and business cards were recovered.

Mwitiki is a very powerful member of NGAO, and at one time he was embroiled in a tussle with the chairman Anthony Wahome over a Ksh8 million debt.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu