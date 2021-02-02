Gospel Singer Daddy Owen, Wife Farida In Alleged Legal Tussle

Owen Mwatia or as he is best known, Daddy Owen, is apparently engaged in a legal battle with his estranged wife, Farida Wambui.

In a letter doing rounds on the interwebs dated January 8, Wambui through her lawyers demanded that the Shilingi Mbili hitmaker pulls down her photos and those of their children from his social media pages.

She also demanded that he returns her academic certificates.

“Immediately expunge the names of our client, images and those of the minors whatsoever in all your social media platforms as well as your agents and proxies,” the letter reads in part.

“Immediately you return all the original academic documents belonging to our clients.”

Responding to Wambui through his Osor Onyiego & Manyara Advocates, Daddy Owen in a letter dated January 11, denied making defamatory remarks against his wife of at least 3 years.

The allegations, he said, were baseless and unsubstantiated.

“That our client denies in total all the allegations and innuendos as contained in the aforementioned letter that he made any false instigations and damaging or defamatory utterances against your client through any social media platforms or media houses or at all,” the response reads.

“That our client is stranger to the said allegations or any purported defamatory words which, in any event, are not contained in your letter. Our client, therefore, has not committed any form of breach of privacy to your client. This only amounts to baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against our client.”

Owen’s marriage was rumoured to be falling apart in December 2020 after he deleted images of Wambui.

Word has it that Wambui got engaged to a Gilgil tycoon around the same time she told her ex-husband that she was on a work trip.

Last week, the crooner told Jalas TV that he has been battling depression for three years now.

Speaking to Massawe Japanni, he declined to speak about the status of his union with Wambui with whom he shares two children.

“Niwekee wazi imfaidi nani?” he posed.

