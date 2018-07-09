in ENTERTAINMENT

Daddy Owen Welcomes Second Child With Wife Faridah Wambui

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen
Musician Owen Mwatia aka Daddy Owen could not hide his joy on Monday morning as he shared the news of his newborn, baby boy.

The singer and his wife have been married since 2016 but had a child together before marriage. This is their second child together.

Thank you LORD for blessing us with ths little angel, tho he may have the littlest feet but he makes the biggest footprints in our hearts! I decree and declare a blessing from above! You shall be the head and not the tail! U shall be more than a conquerer! God has a plan and a future for u! Welcome my son! I believe u r a Fisher of men and u carrying the biggest net! This is one of the best experience in my life, We never know the love of a parent until we become parents ourselves, Children bring us a piece of heaven on earth. Son, u fill a place in my heart that i never knew was empty… I love u so much! For real a baby is an inestimable blessing.. I dedicate my son to u LORD.

The couple celebrated their baby shower a month ago and are now blessed with two beautiful baby boys!

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

