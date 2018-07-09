Daddy Owen Welcomes Second Child With Wife Faridah Wambui

Musician Owen Mwatia aka Daddy Owen could not hide his joy on Monday morning as he shared the news of his newborn, baby boy.

The singer and his wife have been married since 2016 but had a child together before marriage. This is their second child together.

The couple celebrated their baby shower a month ago and are now blessed with two beautiful baby boys!

