Daddy Owen Opens Up on Failed Marriage, Life as a Single Man

Owen Mwatia or as he is best known, Daddy Owen has finally opened up on his failed marriage with ex-wife Farida Wambui.

Owen, who is currently living as a single man with no plans of dating nor getting married anytime soon has confessed that his failed marriage left him broken and a mental mess.

The Shilingi Mbili hitmaker says he was so devasted after the breakup that he had to flirt with people just to prove that he was man enough.

He further urged men to embrace being vulnerable and speaking out about the issues that trouble them to avoid falling into depression that might turn fatal.

“Are u dating? Are u planning to date soon? NO! Why? … I think such emotional mess makes people carry a lot in their hearts and that’s dangerous to the next partner who might be innocent. Btw vulnerability is my strength. I am not Saint but a man…not just a man .. but a man of God,” the musician wrote on Instagram. Read: Gospel Singer Daddy Owen, Wife Farida In Alleged Legal Tussle According to Daddy Owen, living alone, as a single man is also not easy as he was forced to question himself a couple of times, wondering whether he was enough. With the rumors that his ex-wife left him for a wealthier tycoon, Owen said he questioned whether he was rich or poor and had to buy expensive items and book hotels just to prove people wrong. “Living alone made it harder. Making me ask myself so many questions! Like, am l a man enough? Am I poor or rich? Is all that necessary? The situation made me buy expensive unnecessary things just to prove to myself that I can! The situation made me travel far and book in hotels just to prove that I can,” he wrote. Earlier this year, Daddy Owen was among the most talked-about people following his divorce from his ex-wife. The Narejea Kwako hitmaker made headlines in December 2020 after it emerged that his wife of three years, Farida Wambui, was engaged to be married to another man. Read Also: Daddy Owen Confirms Divorce Is In The Offing, Wishes Estranged Wife Well The man in question, social media users said, was a tycoon of sorts based in Gilgil. Wambui had apparently said “Yes” to the unknown man after lying about being out of town for work. She would later be spotted by Owen’s relative in Naivasha at her engagement party. A month later, the crooner who recently opened up about battling depression for three years, told the Standard that he wished his “friend” of eight years well. “When the story came out, I was like…oh! I wouldn’t be the person to confirm it after all. But the fact is that whether I talk about it or not, the truth will eventually come out. I wouldn’t be the one to come out and tarnish her name and if I wanted to discuss our family issues, I would have done that a long time ago. The truth is out there. It’s hard to fight it. I wish her all the best,” he told a local daily. He has however since moved on and says he is working on himself before he gets back to the dating scene. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

