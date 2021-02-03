Daddy Owen Confirms Divorce Is In The Offing, Wishes Estranged Wife Well

Gospel singer Daddy Owen has probably been the most talked-about person this year.

The Narejea Kwako hitmaker made headlines in December 2020 after it emerged that his wife of three years, Farida Wambui, was engaged to be married to another man.

The man in question, social media users said, was a tycoon of sorts based in Gilgil.

Wambui had apparently said “Yes” to the unknown man after lying about being out of town for work. She would later be spotted by Owen’s relative in Naivasha at her engagement party.

A month later, the crooner who recently opened up about battling depression for three years, told the Standard that he wished his “friend” of eight years well.

“When the story came out, I was like…oh! I wouldn’t be the person to confirm it after all. But the fact is that whether I talk about it or not, the truth will eventually come out. I wouldn’t be the one to come out and tarnish her name and if I wanted to discuss our family issues, I would have done that a long time ago. The truth is out there. It’s hard to fight it. I wish her all the best,” he told the daily.

Owen opened up about his failed marriage stating that at some point their relationship was so strained that he would sometimes lock himself up in the house and cried for hours.

“We have been discussing our issues as a couple and consulting when things don’t go right. We haven’t been agreeing on everything and that is human. However, when one wrong leads to another, you really have to get concerned and start thinking hard. When it came to that, I fell into depression and could lock myself in the house and cry, asking God why this was going on.

“I stopped writing and releasing songs, as my creativity wasn’t working. I could not pray, as I felt weak inside. I contemplated doing everything wrong, even death. Nothing in life makes sense. The worst bit is that everyone out there thinks you have it all put together and life is progressive,” he continued.

Asked if he and Wambui are getting a divorce, the award-winning singer responded with a Bible verse.

“There is only one main ground for divorce in the Bible. Go read Mathew 19. It is all explained there and so that is all I can say about that for now,” the singer whose career spans 18 years said.

Mathew 19:8 says, “Jesus replied, “Moses permitted you to divorce your wives because your hearts were hard. But it was not this way from the beginning. 9 I tell you that anyone who divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, and marries another woman commits adultery.”

Owen and Wambui are currently in a legal tussle in which she demanded that he pulls down her pictures and those of their children from his social media pages.

She also asked that he returns her academic certificates.

