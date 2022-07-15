Dad Wasn’t Around For 14 Years, Frankie Now Opens Up On Troubled Childhood

Fitness Coach Frankie Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It had a troubled childhood with his father missing out on him for close to 14 years.

Frankie, while opening up on The Lynn Ngugi Show says he spent most of his childhood with his grandmother as his mom and dad were not always there.

The fitness coach says his mother was always traveling for work and thus he would only see her on limited occasions. On the other hand, he says his dad had issues where he disappeared from his life for 14 years.

He was10 when his dad left and they only reconnected when he turned 24 years old. This, he says among other reasons contributed to the troubled childhood and adult issues he is currently facing in his relationship.

He however says he is currently in a functional relationship with the dad and he is playing a huge role in his current life.

“Dad was with us until I was 10. From the age of 10 up until 24 is when I saw my dad. That was the first time I saw my dad…currently he is in my life and we are working on that bond,” Frankie said.

This comes barely a week after Frankie exposed his baby mama, Corazon Kwamboka saying her daddy issues contributed to their failed relationship.

Corazon and Frankie share two children, a girl and a boy.

Frankie linked Corazon’s situation of missing a father figure to their failed relationship adding that she was accustomed to a conditioned love.

Regarding the issue with his first baby mama, Maureen Waititu, Frankie said he regrets how things turned out but e is working on making things better.

He has not seen his children for two years but hopes to make things work and have the kids back in his life.

“I regret when we went our separate ways, I didn’t take time to treat Maureen like a baby mama, nilimtreat kama girlfriend and that was the issue. As a baby mama I should have understood that she has given me kids and these kids need a mother that will support them properly,” he said.

He further clarified that there was no infidelity in his relationship with Maureen despite him moving on so fast with Corazon.

Frankie and Corazon have since moved their separate ways, with Corazon dating again. He now has four children, two from his first relationship with Maureen and two others with Corazon.

