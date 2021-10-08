Cytonn Investors Resolve to Put CHYS, CPN Under Administration To Ensure All Investors are Treated Equally

The Cytonn High Yield Solution (CHYS) and Cytonn Private Notes (CPN) funds offered by Cytonn Group have been placed under court-appointed administration as part of ongoing efforts to turn around their performance.

Kahawa Tungu understands that following the board of CHYS investors’ resolution to extend maturities of the funds, around 50 investors wanted to get court orders to attach some of the vast real estate holdings, auction them and get themselves ahead of the other 4,000 investors.

But in a preemptive strike, the board of investors decided to put the fund under administration, a process that puts a stop to the investors trying to put themselves ahead of others. The assets are now protected for the benefit of all investors.

The application for administration was filed by the Chief Executive Officer of Cytonn Group, Edwin H. Dande pursuant to a resolution by the board of CHYS investors.

Administration gives the funds the room to restructure, recover, and return value to investors, and does not amount to liquidation.

Read: Cytonn Converts Ksh2.5 Billion Of CHYS, CPN Investor Debts Into Assets

Following the onset of Covid-19, the funds experienced liquidity strains that were further aggravated by negative publicity and sustained regulatory attacks. In the circumstances, the board of investors of the funds concluded that administration was the best option to provide an enabling environment to restructure the funds and return value to investors.

“This is in the best interest of investors for several reasons. First, administration provides an enabling environment for restructuring under a competent administrator. Second, it gives a moratorium on any ongoing collection efforts so that all investors get to be treated equally. It is going to be a difficult period but we shall accord the process all the support it needs to ensure that we come out of this as an even stronger brand and investor value is preserved. In any event, the assets remain safe, tangible and visible, but illiquid hence the need to restructure. We remain committed to always putting our clients’ needs first,” said Dande.

The other eight funds under the Cytonn Group continue to operate as usual with the regulated pooled funds experiencing a 17.2 percent growth in Q1’2021 as per the latest CMA quarterly bulletin.

In September, Cytonn converted 20 percent of the CHYS and CPN debt owed to investors into tangible assets in the various real estate projects developed under the Cytonn Group.

