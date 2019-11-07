Cytonn Recognised As The Best Real Estate Developer In 2019

Cytonn Real Estate, the real estate development arm of Cytonn Investments, has been recognized by the International Business Magazine as the Best Real Estate Developer 2019 in Kenya.

Among developments that have earned it the recognition include Amara Ridge in Karen, which was completed and handed over in 2018, and The Alma in Ruaka, Phase 1 of which is 100 percent sold and handed over to clients. Other projects include The Ridge, RiverRun, Taraji Heights, Applewood and Newtown.

All of Cytonn’s projects are concentrated in Kiambu and Karen. According to Cytonn Senior Brand Manager, Daniel Mainye, this is part of a larger strategy to deliver the type of housing and lifestyle that the market wants.

“A lot of research went into our decision to build in these areas, and so far, our research hasn’t let us down. Both Amara Ridge and Phase 1 of The Alma are 100 percent sold out,” said Mr Mainye.

An analysis of residential real estate in Kenya shows that Karen has the highest concentration of high-end schools and remains an attractive residential address for affluent Kenyans in both good and bad markets. On top of that, of the top 10 fastest growing mid-sized towns in Kenya, six are in Kiambu County, making it a market with very compelling demographics.

“As part of its continued efforts to show potential buyers the progress of its developments and demystify how they are able to generate high returns, Cytonn holds the Sharp Investors’ Tour every Saturday from 10 am at The Chancery, off Valley Road. The tour will take you to CySuites, Serviced Apartments in Westlands, Amara Ridge Villas in Karen, The Alma, a comprehensive lifestyle community development in Ruaka, and The Ridge, a comprehensive lifestyle mix-use development in Ridgeways,” adds Mainye.

