Cytonn Launches e-Wallet for Its Money Market Fund

Cytonn has launched a one stop digital wallet that will enable customers to customer, customer to bank, customer to M-Pesa and paybill transactions online, seamlessly.

The new e-wallet, Cytonn Wallet, which is powered by the Cytonn Money Market Fund (CMMF), will also enable customers earn up to 11 percent when the invest in the fund.

“We are in the business of identifying client needs and offering effective and efficient solutions. Cytonn Wallet is our solution to an existing need and what makes it unique are the instant features such as Instant2MyMpesa, Instant2MyBank, Instant2PayBills, Instant2TransferUnits Instant2SendMoney, Instant2Invest and most importantly you stand to earn up to 11% P.A.” says Edwin H. Dande, Chief Executive Officer at Cytonn Investments.

Instant2MyMpesa enables instant transfer from Cytonn Money Market Fund (CMMF) to your MPesa while Instant2MyBank enables instant transfer from CMMF to your bank account

Instant2PayBills enables instant transfer from CMMF to pay your bills and utilities while Instant2TransferUnits enables transfer units from your CMMF to another member of CMMF

Instant2SendMoney enables you to send from your CMMF to any bank account or Mpesa number.

Instant2Invest will enable you to transfer investments into and out of our CMMF account.

You can access or open a Cytonn Wallet through USSD code *809# or download the Cytonn app on play store.

CMMF clients will be able to withdraw to M-Pesa or Bank (via PesaLink) with a daily limit of Ksh300,000, as well as send money from their Cytonn Wallet to another M-Pesa number or Bank account that does not belong to them, instantly.

The Cytonn Money Market Fund is a low-risk fund that seeks to obtain a high level of current income while protecting investor’s capital and liquidity.

“We have now embarked on other value-added services such as a CMMF linked debit card and a lending facility to offer more value to our growing number of clients” says Daniel Mainye, Senior Manager Fintech, Brand and Innovation at Cytonn Investments.

