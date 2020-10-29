Cytonn Hands Over Phase II of Its Ksh5 Billion Project, The Alma

Cytonn Real Estate, the development affiliate of Cytonn Investments, handed over the second phase of its Ksh5 Billion Flagship Project, The Alma on Thursday October 29, 2020.

In an event that saw the attendance of Kiambu GovernorDr James Nyoro, the buyers got keys to Cytonn Real Estate’s flagship residential development in growth Ruaka town. The Alma is Cytonn Real Estate’s latest handed over project.

“Majority of urban dwellers in Nairobi live in very basic dwellings without comprehensive lifestyle amenities, reliable water and power supply. Cytonn Investments seeks to address this problem by building comprehensive lifestyle developments, such as The Alma,” the company said in a statement to newsrooms.

In his address, Cytonn Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edwin Dande assured of the company’s dedication to invest in high yielding products with the Alma being a testament to that.

“A lot of research went into our decision to build The Alma. Ruaka has one of the highest residential occupancies in the country. As the town grows, there is increased demand for housing with superior amenities, great finishes and strategic location,” Mr Dande said.

Cytonn CEO Edwin Dande during the handover. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]In his part, Kiambu governor James Nyoro applauded Cytonn Real Estate for its work in developing Kiambu county.

“We have grown as a county and we are always appreciative to developers like Cytonn Real Estate for coming in and helping in development of the county. Kiambu has so much potential and its development has been steady especially Ruaka town which has developed to become a residential haven,” the governor noted.

Plans are already underway for the final phase of the Alma, the company has said.

