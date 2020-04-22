in NEWS

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi Demands Post Mortem Report on KRA Staff

/courtesy

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi wants an autopsy report for a senior Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to Nyakundi, the KRA Southern region manager Anthony Gichia succumbed to the novel COVID-19 but the tax authority has concealed the cause of his death.

Through his lawyer, Dudley Ochieng, the blogger applied to be furnished with an autopsy report showing that the deceased succumbed to another illness.

Gichia, Nyakundi said, had traveled to Italy and only came back home towards the end of February or at the begin of March.

KRA, while announcing his demise only indicated that he died following a short illness and has kept a secret his travel history.

KRA, Anthony Gichia
KRA Senior Manager Anthony Gichia. [Courtesy]
Three weeks ago Nyakundi was arrested and charged with publishing false information on social media.

The blogger was released on bond pending plea taking.

On Tuesday, however, a Milimani magistrate issued a warrant of arrest against the blogger.

Investigating officer Isaac Tenai told the court that the accused person failed to appear in court hence the arrest warrant.

“The order follows a case of Publication of False Information Contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act filed against him by a complainant. Mr Nyakundi is hereby ordered to present himself at the said office or at his nearest Police station immediately,” the magistrate said.

DCI on their Twitter handle labelled the blogger a wanted person who was required to present himself to the nearest police station.

But according to Nyakundi, the detective purjered himself by claiming that they served him on April 13 yet he only received the summon yesterday at 8.48 am.

Earlier today, he was charged with making a false statement meant to cause panic and fear among the people.

The charge sheet also indicated that he intentionally ment to injure KRA’s reputation.

Cyprian nyakundi, KRA

He was later released on a Sh50,000 cash bail.

As of April 11, KRA had 10 staff members in self quarantine after coming into contact with a foreigner who had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Others had come in contact with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) staffers who had fallen victim to the deadly virus.

Written by Eva Nyambura

