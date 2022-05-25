Customers to Make Direct Online Orders through Pesapal and UberEats

Customers will now be able to place their online orders directly to restaurants through Payment service provider Pesapal. The company’s online payment acceptance solution, Reserveport, will allow hotels and restaurants to receive orders directly from customers. .

The company says it has integrated its services with Uber Eats to allow customers make direct orders to the kitchen production system. This could come in handy in shortening the period within which orders are placed and accepted by hotel staff before they begin processing.

“Orders from Uber Eats are posted directly to the restaurant’s point-of-sale, which means no more manual entry of orders at the cash register, eliminating expensive equipment, lost orders, and the time-consuming manual order entry process,” Pesapal Senior Software Specialist, Julia Waza said.

Read: How M-pesa and Other Cashless Transaction Mediums Are Helping in the Fight Against Covid-19

The integration has been piloted at Artcaffé with plans to roll it out to more restaurants and integrate into more food delivery apps.

Normally, restaurants are supplied mobile gadgets by the food delivery apps such as Jumia, Uber Eats and Bolt. When an order comes in, the restaurant has to pick it up and accept, before posting it into their system to start processing. This method means that an order can easily be missed if there is no personnel near the gadget.

“This integration allows restaurants with minimum staff to run more efficiently – something our customers are finding integral to their operations as restaurants across the country continue to minimize costs as part of their recovery from the pandemic,” said Waza.

Reserveport integrates with a restaurant’s point-of-sale (POS) platform and kitchen production systems.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...