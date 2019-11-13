The Current Women Leaders Are Just Slay Queen Honourables – Pr Migwi

Over the weekend, Garissa Woman Representative Anab Subow was on the receiving end of Kenyans wrath over her recent remarks on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a video that went viral, Ms Subow was heard referring to Raila as a devil who is not circumcised, sentiments that did not augur well with a section of Kenyans.

This happened almost the same time Laikipia Women Representative Cate Waruguru hurled unsavoury sentiments to Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru saying she is yet to give birth even after her wedding to lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

Read: Garissa Woman Rep Anab Subow In Trouble With #KOT Over ‘Uncircumcised Raila’ Remark

The remarks, among others uttered by Kenyan women leaders, make a section of Kenyans feel that the current crop of female politicians are in the space to just satisfy their interests, rather than being leaders and representatives of Kenyan citizens.

Among them is vocal city pastor, Pastor Goffrey Migwi who terms them as “slay queen honourables”. In a Facebook post, Migwi compares the current women leaders to those of the 70s, 80s and 90s, whom he says were principled and guided by development agenda rather than personal interests.

“The current women leaders are a shell of what we had in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Pioneer women leaders like Hon. Grace Onyango, Phoebe Asiyo, Hon. Rose Waruhiu, Dr. Eddah Gachukia, Dr. Julia Ojiambo, Prof. Wangari Maathai, Dr. Jane Kiano, Zipporah Kittony, Nyiva Mwendwa, Hon. Martha Karua, H.E. Charity Ngilu, Ms. Agnes Ndetei, Hon. Njoki Ndungu, among others, were steadfast in defeating male dominance in the political arena; conquering the traditionally accepted marginalization of women, and their role in governance,” he writes.

Read: Disband Your Militia For Handshake’s Sake – Ruto To Raila

According to Migwi, the women leaders are after money and consequently 2022 politics, whereby they drum support for their preferred Presidential candidate.

Women political leaders in Kenya are currently divided into two camps, dubbed Inua Mama and Embrace. Inua Mama is affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto, while Embrace is associated with ODM leader Raila Odinga. Odinga and Ruto are believed to the the most popular candidates who will be running head-on for the top seat.

“Fast forward to 2019, enters the drama queens like Cate Waruguru, Susan Kihika, Gathoni Wamuchomba, Millie Odhiambo, Millicent Omanga, Anab Subow, Aisha Jumwa, Gladys Wanga, Gladys Boss Sholei, Mishi Mboko, etc. Not even their elder peers like Alice Wahome and Jane Kihara has shown any maturity or physical integrity; what a disgrace,” he adds.

Read: DP Ruto Claims ODM Succeeded In Kibra After Raila Unleashed Militia

Migwi believes that women on loose with sweet names like , Inua Mama, Embrace have an aim of dividing the nation

“Last month, Karua was quoted saying that, “the most unfortunate thing happening now in Kenyan political space is women parliamentarians agreeing to become praise choirs for male politicians angling to succeed the current president,” he concludes.

Here’s the post:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu