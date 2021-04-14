Current Curfew Orders in Disease Infected Zone To Continue Until May 29 – CS Matiang’i

Ongoing curfew in the disease infected zone and the rest of the country will remain as is until May 29, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

In a revised gazette notice dated April 12, the CS said the curfew will be in place for 60 days effective March 29.

In the disease infected zone – Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru – curfew runs from 8 pm to 4 am while for the rest of the country, it begins at 10 pm and ends at 4 am.

In his last public address, President Uhuru Kenyatta did not give a definite timeline but noted that the restrictions would be in place until further notice.

Read: Here’s A List of Essential Service Providers Exempted From Revised Curfew Orders

In a Legal Notice issued on March 29, the 8pm to 4am curfew was going to be in place for 30 days.

In the revised notice, advocates have been included in the list of essential workers exempted from the curfew orders.

Also included are Children protection service providers and operators of safe shelters and safe spaces for sexual and gender-based violence survivors.

The revised gazette notice comes after Education CS Prof George Magoha maintained that schools will reopen on May 10 as earlier scheduled.

Read Also: Rift Valley Regional Commander Imposes 6PM Curfew In Three Counties Over Insecurity

According to the CS, the Covid-19 curve seems to be flattening hence no need to make changes to the school calendar.

“I am hoping that since it looks like the Covid-19 curve is beginning to flatten, there may be no need to summon education stakeholders, for now, to look at the timetable afresh,” Magoha said.

Positive cases of Coronavirus have dipped in the last two weeks.

On Tuesday, the health ministry announced 991 new infections that pushed the caseload to 147,147.

Recoveries inched closer to the 100,000 mark after 370 patients tested negative for the virus.

Fatalities reached 2,394 after 26 deaths were confirmed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu