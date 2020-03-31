Curfew: Ride-hailing Firm Uber Suspends Operations Between 6pm And 5am

Taxi-hailing firm Uber has suspended its operations in Kenya between 6pm to 5am.

In a statement, the company said the move is aimed ensuring efficient service delivery and compliance with the recent government directive on the 7am to 5am curfew.

“In accordance with this directive, Uber services will only operate under restricted hours from 5am to 6pm during the entire curfew period,” said Uber.

The government imposed the curfew on Friday, March 27, as part of the measures to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said people were being “careless” at night.

To help the government in fighting (COVID-19), the firm stated that UberX and UberChapChap will henceforth carry a maximum of two passengers each while UberBoda is required to carry one passenger.

The Uber management advised passengers to sit at the back and open the windows to improve ventilation.

As the country grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic, Uber assured its users that its rates remain.

“This is a difficult time for driver-partners, they would appreciate a tip,” the statement further read.

Uber has also introduced safety recommendations within the app to help raise awareness about suggested travel restrictions and social distancing with “travel only if necessary in-app messaging”.

“We have a team available 24/7 to support health and Government authorities in their response to the pandemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders and drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to Covid- 19,” the company said.

Uber recently revealed that any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID‑19 or is individually asked to self‑isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold.

“We’ve already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we’re working to quickly implement this worldwide, ” Uber said.

