Nationwide Curfew Extended by Another 30 Days

The nationwide dusk to dawn curfew has been extended by another 30 days, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Speaking during the Covid-19 information portal launch, the CS said the time will be used to vaccinate as many people as possible.

According to CS Kagwe, the country has in recent weeks experienced a lower infection rate but is yet to achieve the recommended 5 percent positivity for a consistent period of 14 days.

“The containment measures including the curfew hours of 10 pm to 4 am will remain there and this is for two reasons… number one is that we are still as far as the positivity rate is concerned we are still above the WHO recommended figures in terms of two weeks period when you have got less than 5 per cent of positivity rate at a high testing level,” Kagwe said.

“We need the 30 days and extend the time to so that we can vaccinate as many people during that period as possible.”

He noted that it is only after the public is vaccinated that the economy will be reopened.

“…and we hope to do so during the period that we have announced. As we head for the Christmas holidays we need to ensure that as many people in this country have been vaccinated as possible,” he said.

The decision was arrived at in consultation with the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

