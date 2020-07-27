Nationwide Curfew Extended By Another 30 Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide dusk till dawn curfew by another 30 days.

Addressing the nation from State House after holding the 5th Extraordinary Summit with governors, the head of state said that the stringent measures are due to the surge in Coronavirus cases.

He also urged Kenyans to continue observing measures laid down by the Ministry of Health as he noted that responsibility solely lies with the person.

On July 6, the president warned that he would not hesitate to resort back to lockdown.

Then, the head of state lifted the orders on cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties but warned against laxity in the observance of the safety rules.

Movement in and out of hotspots like Nairobi has largely contributed to the rise of infections in other regions with over 40 counties now reporting Covid-19 cases.

The spike in positive cases has been witnessed in 44 out of the 47 counties.

A section of Kenyans expected the president to impose total lockdown in the capital city which leads in terms of Covid-19 cases.

While mourning the loss of 280 people to the virus, the president said that the government cannot police the morality of its people.

“President Uhuru: The reckless action of people with false comfort are endangering the lives of others…Government cannot police the morality of its citizens…We need to hold each other accountable. If someone comes to your shop without a mask, you must insist that they wear one,” he said.

“We are at war with an invisible enemy…Our victory will be to suffer minimal harm and loss and to shorten the length of this war…We must be realistic as friends, as colleagues, as neighbours.”

He also remembered Dr Adisa Lugaliki who lost her life in the line of duty.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu