Curfew: Employers Directed To Release Staff By 4pm

The government has directed all employers to release their staff by 4pm in order to beat the 7pm to 5am curfew.

This follows increased concerns from members of the public over harassment by police when heading home.

In a press statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the directive does not bar night shift staff from reporting to work.

The CS warned employers against slashing employee salaries.

“Do not withhold people’s salaries or wages just because of the situation that currently exists. The 4pm departure is not to say that you start reducing people’s salaries. It’s to allow them to leave a bit earlier, ” the CS said.

“Some of the people we are dealing with have helped employers for many years. It’s time also for the employers to support them the way that the employees have supported these companies. This is the time to give, a time to sacrifice.”

The government introduced the curfew as a measure to contain the spread of the virus with the CS saying people were being “careless” at night.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has risen to 50 after eight more people tested positive.

More Follows

