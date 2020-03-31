Curfew: DPP Haji Directs IG Mutyambai To Urgently Probe Shooting Of 13-year-old Boy In Nairobi

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to urgently investigate a shooting incident of a 13-year-old boy at Kiamaiko in Mathare, Nairobi County.

Yasin Moyo, who was on a balcony, was shot while he was trying to catch a glimpse of the men in uniform who were enforcing the nationwide curfew on Monday at around 8pm.

He was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nairobi county commander Philip Ndolo said the boy was accidentally hit by a ricochet as police were trying to disperse a gang who had defied the 7pm to 5am curfew.

Defending the police, Ndolo said, the ricochet can take any direction when released and cause even cause harm to the source.

The incident elicited an angry reaction from members of public who accused the police oh inhumane treatment while enforcing the night curfew.

Haji now directed the IG to expedite the investigations and forward the file to his office for appropriate action.

The government introduced the curfew as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus with the Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe saying people were being “careless” at night.

The first day of the curfew, Friday, March 27, was characterised by police brutality as those who flouted the curfew were not arrested, but beaten and made to run home.

The Police officers were captured on camera beating commuters at Likoni crossing in Mombasa, as they enforced the nationwide curfew.

The police used excessive force on motorists who were still on the road past 7pm.

Two Boda Boda operators are said to have died after they were assaulted by police on Friday and Saturday.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) moved to the High Court to challenge the curfew and the police brutality.

Justice Weldon Korir directed the IG to publish in the newspapers and file a report on the conduct of police enforcing the curfew.

He was given 48 hours to carry out the directive and police ordered not to use excessive force as they enforce the curfew.

