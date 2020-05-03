Curfew Breakers Will No longer Be Isolated In Gov’t Quarantine Facilities – Health CAS Aman

Individuals who flout the dusk to dawn curfew rules will no longer be quarantined in government COVID-19 isolation centres.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said the National Emergency Response Committee on coronavirus has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to establish special holding places where the individuals will be isolated.

The CAS, however, said police will be required to ensure social distancing is observed in the detention centres.

Over the recent past, there have been concerns that persons who break curfew rules risk infection when quarantined with contacts of individuals who have tested positive for the contagious disease.

The Government had last month said that persons who are found outside during the 7pm to 5am curfew hours will be quarantined for 14 days.

“Going forward, fellow Kenyans, all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases and hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said.

The directive saw hundres of Kenyans arrested and quarantined in various government facilities at their own cost.

For example, Kenyas who were quarantined at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) institutions were required to pay Ksh2000 per day which translates to Ksh28,000 for the quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose 365 on Sunday after 30 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Mombasa has the biggest number at 19 followed by Nairobi at eight. Bungoma has two new cases while Kitui one.

