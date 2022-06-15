CUE Revokes Recognition of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has revoked the recognition of Johnson Sakaja’s degree from Team University.

In a statement to the newsrooms, CUE said it does not recognize the degree from Team University in Uganda adding that it will continue investigating the matter.

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree from the aforementioned university,” CUE chairman Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha said.

For over one week now, Sakaja has been on the receiving end of social media war following allegations that he is not a graduate and thus cannot run for Nairobi’s governorship. The Kenyan constitution outlines that a person running for Governorship must have a degree from a recognized university.

Thus, Sakaja is said to have no degree as he is yet to graduate from the University of Nairobi. With pressure piling on him, Sakaja presented a degree from Uganda’s Team University.

The documents presented were however under scrutiny with four petitions lodged with the IEBC to stop the Senator from vying for the country’s top seat.

A complainant on Monday told the IEBC that Nairobi governor aspirant Johnson Sakaja’s degree was printed on Sunday, May 29 this year.

Wahome in his supporting affidavit told the IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee that the degree certificate was printed on the said date at 10 pm.

The complainant stated that information technology (IT) forensic investigation can confirm the same.

He told the committee that the university had discontinued the degree course in 2015, a year before Sakaja was supposed to graduate.

He further said that between 2012 and 2016 when Sakaja claimed to be studying, he only visited Uganda once, on October 17, 2014.

Wahome submitted that the Teams University graduation booklet dated October 26, 2016, showed that just six students graduated from the class Sakaja claims to have graduated with.

“I’m aware that none of the six people who graduated from Team University on 21st October 2016 ever heard or saw the 1st respondent as their classmate either in their class physically or virtually,” he said, adding that the degree of Bachelor of Science in Management (External) was non-existent.

Sakaja’s assertions that he is a graduate of the University of Nairobi, according to Wahome, are incorrect.

Wahome claimed his follow-up at the institution turned up no evidence that Sakaja had graduated from the university.

He mentions a situation when Sakaja’s supposed academic credentials from Uganda’s St Lawrence University (SLAU) were questioned.

He stated that the university denied ever conferring a degree to the Nairobi senator.

According to Wahome’s declaration, the University of Nairobi responded to Kenya’s High Commission in Kampala on June 8, 2022, claiming that Sakaja had never been a student at the university during its 12-year history.

Wahome and three other complainants have petitioned the IEBC to have Sakaja’s clearance to run for governor of Nairobi revoked.

Meanwhile, Sakaja maintains that his Team University diploma is legit.

The complainants, he claimed, left his name off the graduation list.

