Cuban Doctors Abducted By Al Shabaab In Mandera Released

Al Shabaab militia has released two Cuban doctors who had been abducted in Mandera enroute to work.

According to Daily Mail, the two, Landy Rodriguez and Herera Correa were freed over the weekend after negotiations with their captors.

For instance, the publication cites that a close Intelligence officer who sought anonymity revealed that the Cuban Government struck a deal with the abductors where the abducted doctors were released.

This has ideally been confirmed by Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Read: Al-Shabaab Demand Ksh150 Million Ransom To Release Cuban Doctors

“I had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Somalia Mr. Ahmed Isse Awad. I appreciated the support and efforts of your government to guarantee the safe return of our kidnapped doctors. We highlight the will to strengthen bilateral ties between the two governments,” he said on Twitter.

Sostuve conversación telefónica con el canciller de Somalia Sr. Ahmed Isse Awad. Agradecí el apoyo y esfuerzos de su gobierno para garantizar el regreso seguro de nuestros médicos secuestrados. Destacamos la voluntad de fortalecer los vínculos bilaterales entre ambos gobiernos. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 5, 2020

The Kenya foreign Ministry has however made it clear that it is unaware of the development adding that more details will be addressed once the information is out.

Following the kidnapping of the doctors, Al-Shabaab militants demanded Sh150 million for the safe return of the medics.

The ransom demand was communicated through local elders who travelled to a remote place between the towns of Buale and El-Ade in Jubaland region of Somalia, where they were last spotted.

Read Also: KMPDU Dissatisfied With Gov’t Decision To Hire 20 Cuban Doctors

This was following a two-day meeting where elders confirmed Doctors Landy Rodriguez and Herera Correa were safe and sound.

Sources privy to the matter had claimed that the North-Eastern regional administration has sent back the elders to renegotiate the ransom.

The two medics were ambushed on April 12 on their way to work by suspected Al-Shabaab militants. Their bodyguard was shot dead as they were dragged into a getaway vehicle.

The abducted doctors are among 100 Cuban specialists who arrived in the country in June 2018.

The attack necessitated the transfer of Cuban Doctors from Wajir, Tana River and Garissa counties over safety concern.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu