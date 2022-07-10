CS Wamalwa Claims DP Ruto Almost Smacked Him in 2018

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has claimed that deputy President William Ruto almost smacked him in 2018.

Speaking in Kakamega on Saturday during an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance rally, the minister alleged that the DP was irate over a Western Kenya delegation at State House.

According to the CS, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate was angry with him because he did not let know about the visitors.

So angry was Dr Ruto, Wamalwa said, that he demanded his immediate resignation.

“The DP was very furious and demanded my resignation. He wanted me to explain why I had taken the leaders to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta without his permission,” the minister said.

The former Devolution CS also revealed that the second in command confronted Interior CS Fred Matiang’i after the president gave him additional responsibilities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta elevated Dr Matiang’i to Chief Minister in July 2019.

“I have forgiven the DP for the embarrassment he caused me. The incidents show that he cannot be trusted with leadership,” Wamalwa said.

This comes in the backdrop of claims that the DP almost slapped his boss in 2017 after the nullification of the presidential election.

An audio clip that emerged last weekend indicated that Dr Ruto almost put his hands on his boss who at the time was contemplating leaving office.

Addressing the leaked audio, the DP dismissed the talk as a “figure of speech”, noting that no one can slap the head of state.

On his part, the president on Friday said he could have turned the other cheek for the sake of peace.

According to the president, he could not watch as the country plunged into chaos over power.

“If they had slapped me over power, I would have given them the other cheek to slap. Yes, I wanted to go back to Ichaweri because I couldn’t compare power with bloodshed,” he said.

“These seats we occupy (Presidency) are not more valuable than human life. I had said yes, I will not see more people lose lives because of a seat,” he added.

