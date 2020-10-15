CS Ukur Yattani’s Wife’s Appointment as the Chairperson for JKUAT Council Revoked

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of Gutamo Yattani Kinacho, wife to Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, as the chairperson for Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Council.

In a gazette notice dated October 16, the President replaced Ms Gutamo with Ambassador Mahboub Maalim.

Ms Gutamo was appointed to the position in November 2019, and was to serve for a term of three years.

Her replacement, Ambassador Maalim, will take over on Friday, October 16.

Maalim’s appointment came a day after the President appointed Asman Kamama to the same position.

Mr Maalim is the current chair of the Kenya Power board. He has served as IGAD Executive Secretary, Permanent Secretary in Office of the President, as well as the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

On the other hand, Mrs Yattani is a Commissioner for the National Gender and Equality Commission.

She has also worked as an undersecretary in the Office of the President and also a board chair for the Integrated Pastoralist Development (IPAD).

In November 2019, she was also appointed by Industry Trade and Co-operatives CS Peter Munya as a member of the Taskforce on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms in Kenya.

