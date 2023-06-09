Sports CS Namwamba Revokes Appointment of Azziad, Churchill to Talanta Hela Council

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has revoked the establishment of Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees.

The CS in a Gazette Notice dated June 7, revoked the creation of the council that was set to be launched on Friday at the State House, Nairobi.

On May 23, a court issued orders suspending its implementation pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed in court.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the orders and gave the ministry 14 days to respond to the petition and application.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application interparties, an interim orders be and is hereby issued suspending the special issue of the Kenya Gazette Notice 1649(Vol. CXXV No.32) dated February 10, 2023, publishing the establishment of the Talanta Hela Council and its Technical Committees and consequent appointments for 3 years effective from February 10, 2023,” Mugambi ruled.

The orders came following a petition by Charles Mugane challenging the appointment of the Creative Technical Committee.

According to Mugane, the appointments were political and were meant to reward cronies while ignoring qualified Kenyans.

The council members included; Media personality Carol Radull, Olympic Javelin Champion Julius Yego, Boniface Ambani, Neddy Kutsuru, Alfred Makotsi, Sammy Tiyoi, Daniel Nakeor and Shariffa Ochieng.

The technical committee was comprised of; Azziad Nasenya, musicians Akothee, Wahu Kagwi, popular comedian Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki and eleven others.

