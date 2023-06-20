CS Nakhumicha Explains Why She Suspended NHIF Managers

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has explained why she suspended eight National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) branch managers on Monday.

Appearing before the National assembly departmental committee on Health on Tuesday, the CS said she did not have a choice but to send home the managers for defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans.

“I will stand by my decision and lead from the front. I may do some mistakes but I will learn from the mistakes and move on,” she said.

She told members of Parliament that she gave the facilities exposed by NTV time to transfer patients.

Ms Nakhumicha noted that the affected facilities had 24 hours to vacate patients to pave the way for investigations.

“Before I took the decision that I made, I had an early morning meeting with my chair of NHIF, with the CEO of KMPDC and we discussed the ways out of this matter,” she said.

“We did not just suspend the facilities. I gave them 24 hours to vacate patients because I knew there was an impact. Within 24 hours, they ought to have vacated patients to other hospitals.”

The CS urged MPs to help in the fight against cartels in the health sector for the sake of Kenyans.

“There is a problem and we can only solve this problem together with you members. I am seeking your support and you be with me on this one. Unfortunately, there are going to be causalities but peace be with me,” she said.

“If you are really intentional about us cleaning health in this country, we must work together and there is no way out of it.”

