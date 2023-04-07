CS Mutua Takes On Kalonzo For Referring to Kambas As “Cowards”

Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua has criticized Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka over his comments that appeared to depict the Kamba community as cowards.

Kalonzo on Wednesday remarked that if Kambas wanted to clinch the presidency in the future, they should act like the Luos.

The former vice president asserted that his kinsmen displayed cowardice during the anti-government protests led by himself and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

“If you Kambas behaved like Luos, this seat we would clinch the following day. The cowardice that we displayed… If we were like Musembi, the whole nation would take notice. These things are never given, they are grabbed. You go for it!” said Kalonzo.

But according to CS Mutua, the Wiper leader’s utterances could incite the community into violence.

“It’s surprising that a leader of the stature of Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka who has built his career in diplomacy and peacebuilding would urge communities to violence,” he said.

The former Machakos governor said that the Kambas did not show up for the protests because they did not believe in the cause and are not violent people.

“This is not because a certain community – Kambas in this case – are cowards. NO – it is because they are just not violent and do not approve of maandamano, violence, looting and destruction of property,” he added.

Further, the CS chided the opposition for resorting to violence when ordinary Kenyans were going through tough economic times.

“You really want our relatives to burn their businesses in Machakos, Kitui, Mwingi, Wote etc to be seen to be brave? Engaging in violence and unjustified processes do not make one a hero,” he said.

Last week, the opposition called off the biweekly protests following President William Ruto’s call to resolve issues through a bipartisan approach.

However, the Raila Odinga-led faction has demanded that the government forms a committee similar to the 2008 National Accord.

