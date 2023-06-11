CS Mutua Applauds Romania For Recalling Envoy to Kenya Dragos Tigau Over Monkey Slur

Foreign Affairs and Diaspora CS Dr Alfred Mutua has hailed the Romanian government for recalling its envoy to Kenya after the official allegedly compared African diplomats to monkeys.

Ambassador Dragos Tigau is said to have made the racial remarks after a monkey appeared outside a conference room back in April.

He apparently said, “The African group has joined us” when the monkey appeared.

In a tweet, CS Mutua termed the incident as a “shocking and despicable occurrence” and said he has since been in touch with the African Group, the UN, and the Romanian government.

“I thank the Romanian Government for recalling its envoy to Nairobi after he made disparaging & racist remarks against Africans and all Black people. We have been in conversation with the African Group, UN & Romanian Government since this shocking and despicable occurrence,” he wrote.

“The envoy’s government has done the only right thing they could do. All African & black people will not accept derogatory treatment that we have endured for centuries to continue being propagated anywhere. Respect for all races and cultures is not an option but a must for all.”

The Romanian government said it only learned of the incident on June 8, saying it hoped the isolated incident would not interfere with its relations with Africa.

“The Romanian MFA deeply regrets this situation, conveys its apologies to all those affected and strongly rejects and condemns all behaviors and attitudes incompatible with mutual respect,” the Romanian government said.

