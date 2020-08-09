in HEALTH, NEWS

CS Kagwe Warns Doctors Issuing Negative Certificates To Covid-19 Deaths As Kenya Records 599 New Cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe during the launch of coronavirus isolation facility at Mbagathi hospital [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenya has recorded 599 new cases of Covid-19 as the tally of confirmed cases raise to 26,436 after testing 4420 samples in the last 24 hours.

1,062 patients, majority of them in home-based care, have recovered in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has risen to 420 after two more victims succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases 593 are Kenyans and six foreigners. Male new patients are 373 and female patients 226 while the youngest was a year old and the oldest 82.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who gave the daily address from Kisumu warned doctors that are issuing negative certificates for deaths as a result of the virus, to enable the families hold normal burials.

“We are aware that there are doctors, in the private sector who are undermining the process of protecting families by exploiting their emotions & colluding with some of them to ensure burials are done normally,” said Kagwe.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

