CS Munya Castigates Hostile Crowd As He Reads Uhuru’s Message At Gatundu Funeral Attended By Ruto

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Tuesday faced a hostile crowd as he read President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message during the funeral service of mother to Thika Town Member of Parliament Patrick Wainaina in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

The CS was invited by Deputy President William Ruto to deliver the President’s speech and was heckled as he took to the podium at the St. Francis Girls High School grounds. Some mourners walked out as he began to read the tribute.

The mourners apparently took issue with the Head of State’s move to task Munya to deliver his speech instead of his deputy.

Visibly angry Munya was forced to pause the President’s speech to scold the crowd he accused of being disrespectful.

“I would really plead with you to keep quiet because we are in a burial … in our traditions, we respect the mother of our friend the MP … this is a solemn ceremony heshima si utumwa, ” said Munya.

“If you humble yourself you will be exalted and if you exalt yourself the reverse is also true … the Bible teaches us of humility.”

The CS added that the President has a right to choose who to represent him in any function.

With the firm words, Munya was allowed to continue with President Kenyatta’s tribute.

The President was not able to attend the burial ceremony as he was launching the report on the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

This is not the first time the President is tasking another person to read his message at an event attended by Ruto as the rift between the two widens ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Last month, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa read the president’s tribute at the requiem mass for Musalia Mudavadi’s mother the late Mama Hannah Atsianzale.

This is despite DP Ruto being present at the venue.

The Deputy President is the principal assistant to the President, and under normal circumstances, he is designated tor read the President’s speech to the public when the President is not there.

